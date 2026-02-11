Teen fires gun at ex-girlfriend's birthday party at downtown Austin AirBnB: affidavit

The Brief Teen facing felony charge for allegedly firing a gun at a downtown Austin AirBnb last December The AirBnB was hosting his ex-girlfriend's birthday party He allegedly told the ex-girlfriend, "I shot at them because I knew no one was in there, I was watching the party"



A teen is facing a felony charge after police say he fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend's birthday party at a downtown Austin AirBnb.

18-year-old Adan Rodriguez Jr. has been charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.

What we know:

An arrest affidavit for Rodriguez outlines the events of the night of Dec. 12.

Austin police responded to a call about gunshots at an AirBnb on Holly Street and spoke with the ex-girlfriend, who told them she was outside on the back porch when she heard gunshots followed by a vehicle speeding off.

Officers saw bullet holes on the outside of the home, inside in a bedroom and near a bed, and a broken window on the second floor. They also recovered multiple cartridge casings in the backyard of a neighboring home, next to the back alley where the girl had heard the vehicle drive off.

Police spoke with the girl's mother, who told them that she believed Rodriguez, her daughter's ex-boyfriend, was the one who shot at the house. She told police that he had not been on the invitation list, but wasn't sure if her daughter had invited him separately.

She also said that Rodriguez had called her daughter shortly after the shooting, and that he had a history of jealousy. Her daughter had also invited a boy she had recently begun dating to the party.

Police canvassed for surveillance video from homes in the area and received video of two separate vehicles driving along Holly Street, a sedan and an SUV-style one, both around the time the gunshots were reported. One of the vehicles appeared similar to the description of a vehicle the daughter's parents told police Rodriguez had driven in the past. Police also received video footage that captured 12 gunshots at 11:44 p.m. that night.

Cell phone data also put Rodriguez's phone in the vicinity of the AirBnb around the time of the shooting, then towards the East Riverside/Oltorf area.

The girl's father also told police his daughter told him and her brother the night of the shooting that she believed it had been Rodriguez behind it, leading the father to confront Rodriguez over the phone. Rodriguez reportedly denied it was him, but the father told police he "could hear a distinct chiming noise coming from [his] phone", consistent with a noise a vehicle would make if a car door was open or a seatbelt wasn't in use.

In an interview with the daughter, police learned that Rodriguez had also told her that night he didn't have anything to do with the shooting and that he was at his cousin's house in North Austin. She told police she didn't believe him because she knew his cousin lived in South Austin and that she could hear car noises in the background.

She also told police about another phone call where she asked him why he shot at the bedroom when someone could have been inside and injured. Rodriguez reportedly replied, "I shot at them because I knew no one was in there, I was watching the party." However, he continued to deny he did it.

Later during a New Year's Eve party, he also told her he "didn't mean to do it, it was in the moment," says the affidavit.

The daughter told police she had seen Rodriguez with firearms before, specifically an AK-47 style pistol, and provided them with screenshots from his social media. One of the screenshots showed the AK-47 style pistol and a large magazine with ammunition that looked like the casings picked up at the scene. The other showed the same pistol and the inside of a vehicle marked with Ford on the steering wheel; police believe the vehicle to be Rodriguez's 2018 Ford Fusion.

More photos from Rodriguez's Instagram showed him with other firearms, more magazines, and a blue 2018 Ford Fusion. The daughter also provided police with a video from 2023 showing someone firing a gun out the passenger side of the Fusion.

What's next:

Rodriguez is currently in the Travis County Jail as of Feb. 11. Bond has been set at $10,000 with the condition that Rodriguez surrenders his firearms and ammunition.

He has a court date scheduled for March 10.