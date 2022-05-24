AAPI Heritage Month celebration at Austin Bouldering Project
AUSTIN, Texas - There's more than just rock climbing going on at Austin Bouldering Project this weekend. The business has partnered with Austin Food Adventures to host an Asian American and Pacific Islander Fest to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.
The AAPI Fest will be at ABP's Springdale location at 979 Springdale Road on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival is showcasing local Austin restaurants, businesses, cooks, and artists. It's free and will be an indoor and outdoor event.
Austin Bouldering Project is also offering all-day climbing passes for $5 the day of the event.
Food offerings are expected to include:
- Beef skewers and noodles from Penang Shack
- Dumplings from Steamies Dumplings
- Fried chicken and soju from Seoulju ATX
- Bihoon from Mia Li
- Shaved ice from Lenny Dewi
- Fried rice from SXSE CO
- Japanese chicken bowls from Seeda Japanese Fusion
- Japanese baked goods from Austin Kuih Co.
Artists on hand to sell local art include:
- The Spark Collection selling bilingual children’s books and goods
- Keiko Hayner selling prints
- Kaiju Cut and Sew selling Japanese leather goods and homemade items
- TT’s Creativity selling resin art and stickers
Other activities going on throughout the day include a yoga session, an all-day tea room service with West China Tea, a lion dance sponsored by Seoulju ATX at 12 p.m., a short film screening and panel of "STORIES WITHIN" from the Austin Asian American Film Festival at 2 p.m., and a live painting from Peelander Z at 3 p.m.