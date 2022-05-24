AAPI Heritage Month celebration at Austin Bouldering Project

There's more than just rock climbing going on at Austin Bouldering Project this weekend. The business has partnered with Austin Food Adventures to host an Asian American and Pacific Islander Fest to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.

The AAPI Fest will be at ABP's Springdale location at 979 Springdale Road on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival is showcasing local Austin restaurants, businesses, cooks, and artists. It's free and will be an indoor and outdoor event.

Austin Bouldering Project is also offering all-day climbing passes for $5 the day of the event.

Food offerings are expected to include:

Artists on hand to sell local art include:

Other activities going on throughout the day include a yoga session, an all-day tea room service with West China Tea, a lion dance sponsored by Seoulju ATX at 12 p.m., a short film screening and panel of "STORIES WITHIN" from the Austin Asian American Film Festival at 2 p.m., and a live painting from Peelander Z at 3 p.m.