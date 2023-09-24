Fire in abandoned building spreads to grass in NW Austin

The Austin Fire Department says a fire in an abandoned building in Northwest Austin became a grass fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire started in a building on Mellow Meadow Drive, near the Westwood Baseball Field, and spread to grass along Pecan Park Boulevard.

AFD says the fire is currently contained.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.