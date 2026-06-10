Abbott calls for new regulations on data centers

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for better regulation on data center construction in Texas. Abbott sent a letter to state regulators outlining ways data centers should bear the burden of growth and prevent those costs from falling on taxpayers. The move comes as communities across the state oppose new centers being built in their communities.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for sweeping regulations on data centers to be passed by the legislature in the 2027 session.

In a letter to the Public Utilities Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Abbot laid out his ideas to hold data centers accountable and ensure the costs of their growth are not passed on to taxpayers.

Abbott called for new centers to add power generation to the state's power grid while paying for their own infrastruction costs and connection to the grid. The letter also calls for the mandated use of closed-loop water systems and annual reporting on electricity and water use by data centers.

The governor is also calling on lawmakers to repeal sales tax exemptions and "other outdated or unnecessary incentives" for data centers. Data centers would also be required to consider the communities by reducing their impact through measures such as reducing noise.

What they're saying:

"As Texas continues to welcome innovation and investment, we must ensure that growth strengthens our people and their quality of life without placing undue burdens on Texans and local communities," Abbott wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Abbott directed PUC and ERCOT to submit a joint memorandum by July 17 outlining actions they've taken to prevent risks and added costs to taxpayers because of data center development.

At least one lawmaker applauded the move as state Rep. Helen Kerwin praised Abbott for "protecting Texas ratepayers."

"As these projects are proposed across Texas, we must PROTECT our water resources, rural communities, and state parks while bringing greater transparency and accountability to the process," Kerwin said on X.

Kerwin has come out against the explosive expansion of data centers in the past, calling for full impact studies before development.

"Economic development matters. Innovation matters. Jobs matter. But our water and our power are not negotiable," she said in February.

Data center pushback in Texas

The move comes as communities and local leaders push back against the rapid expansion of data centers in the state.

Last month, Hill County officials placed a moratorium on new data centers in their county. The move was met with a lawsuit from developers.

Officials rescinded the moratorium last week in response to the pressure from the lawsuit and issued a checklist for new large-scale development in the county.

The Angelina County Commissioners Court advised residents to contact state lawmakers during Tuesday night's meeting after hearing public comments about a proposed data center located outside the Lufkin city limits.

"We have no authority to do a moratorium or to stop any type of development in the county," Angelina County Judge Keith Wright said. "The Texas legislators have consciously limited what we can do, and they've done it on purpose."