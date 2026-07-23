9 rescued from wooden crates at Texas border in apparent human smuggling attempt
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said nine undocumented migrants were rescued from wooden crates at the Falfurrias Checkpoint in an apparent human smuggling attempt.
What we know:
Officials said nine people, including a juvenile, were sealed inside wooden crates with little to no ventilation. A Border Patrol K9 alerted officers to the crates.
What they're saying:
"These individuals were placed in life-threatening conditions," the agency said on social media. "Smuggling organizations show complete disregard for human life, endangering men, women, and children for profit. Their actions are criminal and inhumane, exploiting vulnerable people and putting lives at risk."
What we don't know:
The conditions of those rescued from the crates are unknown.
It is not clear if anyone was arrested or if any charges have been filed.
"This rescue is a stark reminder: human smuggling is not just a crime, it is a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of those targeted by these organizations," the agency said.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Border Patrol for the Rio Grande Valley Region.