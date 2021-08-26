Abbott releases statement after U.S. service members killed in Kabul

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statement after it was reported that several U.S. military members were killed in an attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"What we’re witnessing in Kabul right now is an absolute tragedy. Brave U.S. Marines and soldiers sacrificed everything to protect innocent lives and defend our nation’s principles of freedom and liberty for all. Their families are left grieving the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for these Marines and soldiers who fought through to the end, for their loved ones, and for all U.S. military members who continue to serve courageously and honorably for our country around the world."

What happened at the Kabul airport?

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in a pair of suicide attacks outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press. 15 others were wounded, FOX News reported.

A number of U.S. military troops were also wounded in the attack, officials said.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. A U.S. official said the suicide attacks were believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz and condemned the attack, according to the Associated Press.

