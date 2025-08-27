Abbott, RFK sign Texas MAHA legislation, address rural healthcare initiatives

The Brief Gov. Abbott, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sign Texas MAHA legislation at Texas Capitol Abbott and RFK also holding roundtable to discuss rural healthcare initiatives



Governor Greg Abbott is ceremonially signing Texas' Make America Healthy Again legislation alongside U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

The backstory:

Abbott and RFK are signing the legislation along with Secretary Kennedy, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Senator Bryan Hughes, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Senator Mayes Middleton, Representative Stan Gerdes, Representative Caroline Harris-Davila, Representative Lacey Hull, and additional members of the Texas Senate and House of Representatives.

What's next:

On Thursday, August 28, following a roundtable with Texas rural healthcare stakeholders, Abbott will be joined by Kennedy in a press conference to discuss rural healthcare initiatives at the Texas Capitol in Austin.