Fatal crash shuts down parts of US 183, SH 71 at interchange: APD

A fatal crash has closed off parts of US 183 and SH 71 at the interchange near the Austin airport, says the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

Austin police say officers are on scene of the crash on SH 71 near the northbound ramp heading to Bastrop.

Northbound US 183 and westbound SH 71 are closed off at the interchange.

What we don't know:

No details about the crash were shared by APD.

It is also unknown how long the closure will be in place or when the area will open back up.

What you can do:

Drivers should expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

This story is developing.