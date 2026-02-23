Mexico travel warnings: Gov. Abbott urges Texans to pay attention amid violence

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott urging Texans to pay attention to travel warnings to Mexico There has been some violence in parts of the country after the death of drug cartel leader "El Mencho"



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is urging Texans to pay attention to federal travel warnings to Mexico amid violence following the death of drug cartel leader "El Mencho".

The backstory:

The warnings come after the Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

Jalisco New Generation Cartel is said to have been "Mexico's most powerful cartel."

The Associated Press reports that Oseguera Cervantes was wounded in an operation to capture him and died while being flown to Mexico City.

Cervantes' death has reportedly led to burning vehicles blocking roads for hours, which is said to be a cartel tactic to block military operations.

What they're saying:

"Texans’ safety is my top priority, whether they are here at home or traveling abroad," said Governor Abbott. "I urge all Texans in Mexico to follow the guidance of U.S. officials, stay alert, and ensure they are in contact with the U.S. Embassy or nearest U.S. Consulate. Situations on the ground can change quickly, and staying informed can save lives."

The governor says he has been briefed on the latest developments regarding ongoing violence and security concerns in Mexico.

Abbot says in response, the State of Texas is taking proactive steps to coordinate with federal partners to safeguard Texans abroad.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is also actively coordinating with the U.S. Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to monitor the evolving security situation and share information to support the safety of American citizens.

Dig deeper:

Screen grab from Feb. 23, 2026 of the U.S. Department of State travel advisory and warnings on travel to Mexico.

The U.S. State Department has advised U.S. citizens to shelter in place in the following Mexican states until further notice: Baja California, Jalisco, Quintana Roo, and areas of Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas.

For the most up-to-date information, you can go here.

Flights to Puerto Vallerta and Guadalajara were canceled over the weekend.

United Airlines says they have waivers in place to support customers who are impacted by the cancellations. Flyers are also encouraged to go to United.com to check flight statuses and other updates, and download the United mobile app for the "Agent on Demand" tool to speak with an agent for more help.

Southwest Airlines says they'll have sections to support their impacted customers.

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for flights to, through, and from Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Passengers impacted by the alert will be able to rebook their flights without change fees.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate assistance or guidance, you can call the U.S. Department of State (from outside U.S: 1-202-501-4444; from U.S.: 1-888-407-4747) or the Texas Fusion Center (1-844-927-0521).

Officials also have the following tips for those in Mexico or considering travel to the country:

Heed Federal Warnings: Monitor travel advisories and security alerts issued by the Monitor travel advisories and security alerts issued by the U.S. Department of State and local U.S. Embassy offices.

Call U.S. Department of State or Texas Fusion Center: Texans in need of immediate assistance or guidance should call:

U.S. Department of State from outside U.S.: 1-202-501-4444

U.S. Department of State from inside U.S. and Canada: 1-888-407-4747

Texas Fusion Center: 1-844-927-0521

Register with the U.S. Embassy: Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time alerts and make it easier for the U.S. government to assist in an emergency.

Maintain Contact with Family: Keep friends and family informed of your location and travel plans. Establish regular check-ins.

Avoid High-Risk Areas: Do not travel to regions under active security alerts or where violence and unrest are occurring. Conditions can shift rapidly, even in popular destinations.

Follow Local and Federal Instructions: If shelter-in-place or travel restriction guidance is issued by authorities, follow those instructions immediately. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements. Remain in your residences or hotels. Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Monitor local media for updates. Avoid crowds.

Prepare for Emergencies: Keep copies of important documents, emergency contact numbers for the U.S. Embassy or nearest Consulate, and ensure you have a reliable means of communication.

What's next:

The Governor’s Office and DPS say they will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with federal partners to ensure Texans receive timely information as the situation evolves.