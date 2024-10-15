Man arrested for DWI for killing bicyclist in Southeast Austin

article

Driver who hit and killed bicyclist in Southeast Austin arrested for DWI. The bicyclist died from his injuries.



A man was arrested for a DWI after hitting and killing a bicyclist in Southeast Austin, police said.

Austin police said on Sept. 20, around 8:32 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and a bicycle in the 6000 block of East Stassney Lane.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on Oct. 10.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Abel Martinez, was arrested for a DWI.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.