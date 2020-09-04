ABIA shares travel tips before Labor Day weekend

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has shared some tips for those looking to travel during the Labor Day weekend.

Travelers looking to fly from ABIA can park near the Barbara Jordan Terminal in both the Red and Green lots for a reduced price. The airport is also offering complimentary face masks for those looking to travel in shuttle between the main and south terminals.

ABIA has also installed hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport and has also reminded travelers that the Transportation Security Administration is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 oz per passenger, in carry-ons.

Travelers can also check-in before arriving and use mobile boarding passes when possible to help limit person-to-person contact. The airport has also installed protective plexiglass barriers throughout the terminal.

The airport is also reminding travelers to maintain a distance of six feet and to wear a facemask when inside the airport. The airport warns that the TSA may ask travelers to remove their masks when checking IDs.

