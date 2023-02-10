About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

article

This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772.

That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area.

It started around 5:25 a.m. in an area near William Cannon and South 1st Street. By 6:50 a.m., that outage appeared to be fixed and the total number of impacted customers was down to 290 customers.

Austin Energy says the South Austin outage was the result of a circuit lock out, but they still don't know what caused it.

Austin Energy tweeted, "A circuit lockout is like a breaker tripping in your home to isolate the trouble spot & protect the rest of the system. The system is designed to de-energize if something happens on the circuit enabling crews to make necessary repairs safely."

We'll have more on the power outages, citywide repairs, and what City Hall is doing to make sure this doesn't happen again live on Good Day Austin.

