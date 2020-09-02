ACC cuts tuition in half for fast-track CE training programs

Austin Community College District (ACC) is launching deep discounts for 12 fast-track programs in the highest-demand sectors in the region, including health care, IT, and skilled trades.

Offered through the college’s Continuing Education Division (CE), ACC’s entry-level fast-track programs provide students skills training and credentials to enter a new career field — most in just three months. From Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, ACC students will pay just 50 percent of tuition for all courses in these programs.

“When COVID-19 hit our region, our community took a hit. Thousands of people lost their jobs, many others were furloughed. We knew we had to find ways to help get Central Texans back to work,” ACC chancellor Dr. Richard Rhodes said. “Cutting tuition for the most in-demand fast-track programs helps not only those who lost their jobs but also local businesses and industries. We’re growing and accelerating programs that provide students the right skillsets for today’s jobs. Our goal is to rebuild our community and relieve some of the pressures students are facing.”

The following programs are available at a 50 percent discount:

Accounting & Bookkeeping

Administrative Assistant

Certified Nurse Aide

Certified Production Technician

Dental Assistant

HVAC

Medical Assistant

Medical Billing & Coding

Medical Office Support

PC Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Welding

Students who enroll in an eligible program by December 31 will receive this discount through the duration of the program. The college also partners with Workforce Solutions Capital and Rural Capital to connect students with available jobs.

ACC says it offers more than 60 fast-track options for non- and for-credit certificates.

Students who want to stay on track to advance in their careers can continue on at ACC with more fast-track training options that can lead to an associate degree.

