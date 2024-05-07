Flood cleanup now underway at historic Central Texas church

The water has receded in Coryell County and, despite all the damage that’s been left behind, members of a small congregation say their optimism remains high.

A cleanup crew was hard at work on Tuesday at Pecan Grove Baptist Church, located a few miles southeast of Gatesville.

A thick layer of mud covered the floor in the sanctuary where floodwater rushed in on Sunday from Coryell Creek, just a few feet from the building. It’s a devastating sight, but Deacon Dave McGinnis is optimistic and sure people will soon be back in the same pews the water knocked over.

"Mostly our Bibles and hymnals there’s a lot of paperwork, a lot of history destroyed, but it was a building. Our church is the congregation. Her spirit hasn’t been hurt a bit," said McGinnis.

The high watermark can clearly be seen on the siding of the church. A video provided to FOX 7 Austin shows the church grounds inundated with 3 to 4 feet of water. Pastor Jeff Huckeby sent FOX 7 Austin a video statement.

"Fortunately, we have a contingency plan for things like this and we do have insurance so hopefully with the restoration company coming in, hopefully will have it back open in a few weeks," said Huckeby.

READ MORE

A soggy church directory recovered from inside the sanctuary notes how the congregation dates back to the 1880s - it now totals about 50 members. The current building was built in the 1920s. In the past 25 years, the church has reportedly flooded about four times.

However, this latest event is the worst McGinnis says he can remember.

"The water is temporary. The congregation is permanent. Yes, the congregation's permanent," said McGinnis.



Despite the proximity to a flood-prone creek, there are no plans to leave the site. The sanctuary may not be ready for a church service until sometime next month.

A temporary meeting location is being considered, and the congregation may also gather in their open-air fellowship spot, the tabernacle.