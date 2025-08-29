ACL Music Festival 2025: The Killers replace Doja Cat as headliner
AUSTIN, Texas - Doja Cat has dropped out as a headliner at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) this year.
What we know:
Doja Cat has dropped out as the Sunday headliner for ACL.
She posted on Instagram explaining her reasoning for pulling out of the music festival. She said in part, "When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released."
Shortly after, ACL posted that The Killers would replace Doja Cat.
They will now headline on both Sunday nights.
The Source: Information from Austin City Limits Music Festival and a Doja Cat statement