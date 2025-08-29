ACL Music Festival 2025: The Killers replace Doja Cat as headliner

The Brief Doja Cat has dropped out as the Sunday headliner at the ACL Music Fesitval The Killers replaced her and will now headline on Sunday for both weekends



Doja Cat has dropped out as a headliner at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) this year.

What we know:

Doja Cat has dropped out as the Sunday headliner for ACL.

She posted on Instagram explaining her reasoning for pulling out of the music festival. She said in part, "When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released."

Shortly after, ACL posted that The Killers would replace Doja Cat.

They will now headline on both Sunday nights.