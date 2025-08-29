Expand / Collapse search

ACL Music Festival 2025: The Killers replace Doja Cat as headliner

Published  August 29, 2025 2:06pm CDT
Austin City Limits Music Festival
    • Doja Cat has dropped out as the Sunday headliner at the ACL Music Fesitval
    • The Killers replaced her and will now headline on Sunday for both weekends

AUSTIN, Texas - Doja Cat has dropped out as a headliner at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) this year.

What we know:

Doja Cat has dropped out as the Sunday headliner for ACL.

She posted on Instagram explaining her reasoning for pulling out of the music festival. She said in part, "When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released."

Shortly after, ACL posted that The Killers would replace Doja Cat. 

They will now headline on both Sunday nights. 

