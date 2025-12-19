FBI crisis dog who comforted Uvalde families retires after a decade of service

The Brief Gio, a veteran FBI crisis response dog, is retiring at age 12 after supporting over 4,100 victims across 140 nationwide assignments. The English Labrador played a vital role in the Uvalde shooting aftermath and made history as the first dog to assist a witness in a federal courtroom. The FBI is expanding the program following Gio's success, recently deploying new canines like Peg to the Dallas Field Office for faster regional response.



An FBI crisis response dog who helped comfort victims and families after the 2022 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, is retiring after nearly a decade of service, the bureau announced.

Legacy of service in Uvalde

What we know:

Gio is an English Labrador retriever and joined the FBI’s Crisis Response Canine Pilot Program in 2015 and completed more than 140 assignments nationwide. In Texas, Gio deployed to Uvalde following the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, providing emotional support to grieving families and others affected by the tragedy.

Now 12 years old, Gio will retire from official duties at the end of the year.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wally (left) and Gio (right) at the start of their careers in 2016.

What they're saying:

Working with his handler, Melody of the FBI’s Victim Services Division, Gio helped support more than 4,100 victims and family members during his career. The FBI said his work in Uvalde underscored the growing role of crisis response canines in helping communities cope with mass violence.

Gio and his handler, Melody.

"They help victims feel calm and confident enough to tell us their stories," said Shohini Sinha, assistant director of the FBI’s Victim Services Division. "That connection helps both victims and investigators in the aftermath of traumatic events."

Breaking barriers in the courtroom

Dig deeper:

Gio also made history as the first facility dog to assist a victim during witness testimony in a federal courtroom, a practice that has since expanded nationwide.

The FBI has cited studies showing that petting a dog can trigger the release of oxytocin, a hormone linked to calming and emotional processing, which may help reduce long-term trauma.

The success of Gio’s work has helped expand the FBI’s crisis canine program in Texas and beyond.

New generation for North Texas

Big picture view:

As a result of the successful Crisis Canine program, in April 2025, the bureau added two golden Labradors, Taz and Peg, to the program. Peg is stationed in the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, positioning the dog for faster response to future incidents across North Texas and surrounding areas.

"Our goal is to have dogs available in regions across the country, including Texas, so they can respond quickly when communities need them most," Sinha said.

A well-earned retirement

What's next:

Gio and Melody were honored this month at a ceremony at FBI headquarters for their service. After retirement, Gio will be adopted by Melody.

The FBI said Gio’s presence brought comfort during some of Texas’ darkest moments, particularly in Uvalde.

As he prepares for retirement, Gio is expected to spend his days resting outdoors and enjoying a quieter life after years spent helping victims heal.