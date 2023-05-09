ACL Music Festival: Lineup for 2023 includes Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, Foo Fighters

The Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced who will be performing at this year's event.

Headlines for this year include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain (Weekend One only), Alanis Morisette, The 1975 (Weekend Two only) and Hozier.

Other performers include Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Lil Yachty, Tove Lo, Glorilla, and Tanya Tucker.

Weekend One and Weekend Two three-day tickets will go on sale beginning at 12 p.m. (CT).

Officials say this year there will be no surprises at checkout and that all fees and shipping costs will be included upfront.

Details about the full lineup and how to buy tickets at ACL Music Festival's website.