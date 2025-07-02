'Active' bee swarm in Taylor: officials

The Brief ‘Active’ swarm of bees in downtown Taylor Swarm is active in the area of 3rd Street, Vance streets Residents advised to avoid the area



A bee swarm is active in downtown Taylor, officials say.

What we know:

The swarm is active near 3rd Street and Vance Street, near the Taylor Press and City National Bank.

Police also say they've been receiving reports of individuals being attacked by bees.

Beekeepers have been contacted to rescue the swarm, according to city officials.

Police, fire and Williamson County EMS are in the area to help.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.