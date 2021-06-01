Firefighter killed in shooting at LA County Fire Station 81; body found on property of house fire

An off-duty firefighter opened fire Tuesday at Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 81 killing a fellow firefighter and injuring another. The suspect then fled to his home in nearby Acton, barricaded himself inside, and set the house on fire before he was found deceased.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said that the victim who was fatally shot, a 44-year-old male, was a twenty-year veteran of the department.

"He was a brave, committed, loyal member of the fire department," Osby told reporters.

A 54-year-old fire captain was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia with multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Osby said that the off-duty-firefighter came to the fire station, located in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The firehouse is located in the Agua Dulce neighborhood northeast of Santa Clarita.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Authorities followed the suspect, who fled the firehouse in a white Toyota pickup. That search led to the suspect's home in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton.

Authorities said the suspect returned to his house, barricaded himself inside, and allegedly set the home on fire.

Video from SkyFOX appeared to show a body in the pool on the property on the house fire in Acton. Authorities later confirmed that the deceased individual found on the property was the suspect, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The fire completely destroyed the residence. After the home burnt to the ground, SWAT team members were able to move onto the scene.

Property records show that the home was owned by an individual who previously worked at the fire department.

"My heart is with our @LACOFD firefighters and the families of those affected," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wrote on Twitter.

Supervisor Hilda Solis ordered flags at all county buildings will be flown at half-staff.

"My most sincerest condolences to the family of the firefighter who was tragically killed in today's shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce," Solis wrote.

Additional details were not immediately available.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.