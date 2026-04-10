Stolen puppy safe, returned to Austin Humane Society

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The Brief A stolen puppy named Chico has been returned safely to the Austin Humane Society Chico was taken from the shelter on April 7



A stolen puppy has been returned to the Austin Humane Society.

What they're saying:

Chico was returned to the shelter on April 9.

AHS says Chico was brought back by a friend of the person involved and there was also a handwritten note apologizing for the incident.

The shelter says that Chico seemed a little overwhelmed and was vomiting over the last 24 hours but otherwise seems well.

"We’d like to thank the Austin community and our media partners for helping spread the word about Chico’s story," said Frances Jonon, President and CEO of the Austin Humane Society, "Chico is back with us safely today thanks to the public response to this story, and we believe that was what prompted this individual to make the right decision and bring Chico back to us."

What's next:

Chico will be checked out by the veterinary team at AHS and monitored for any other issues or concerns.

He will then be made available for adoption.

The backstory:

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The Austin Humane Society (AHS) said on April 7, around 5:30 p.m., a woman came to the shelter asking about adopting a puppy named Chico. She filled out the standard adoption application and was given basic info about Chico.

After being set up in the visitation room to meet Chico, she put the puppy in her purse and left.

The info she put on the adoption application was a dead end, AHS said. The staff didn't realize she left with Chico.

Chico is microchipped and was reported as stolen in the microchip company as well as with the Austin Police Department.