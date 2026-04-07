South Austin residents frustrated by large homeless encampment

The Brief A South Austin neighborhood is frustrated with homeless encampments Neighbors say there are mattresses, clothes, trash, furniture, and even a basketball hoop strung up Austin city leaders have responded



Residents in a South Austin neighborhood are frustrated with homeless encampments that keep popping back up, even after they're cleared.

They want the city to do more to address the issue.

Local perspective:

If you look over the bridge at St. Elmo and Vinson, you'll see massive encampments around the train tracks.

Earnest Hoover and Chris Sica are neighbors in the Southwood neighborhood.

"This is never how it should be, but I almost feel like homeless people have more rights than residents and taxpayers and homeowners," Hoover said.

"They let the encampments start to build and grow without doing anything about it," Sica said.

There are mattresses, clothes, trash, furniture, and even a basketball hoop strung up.

"That just shows you how comfortable the people are in this in the neighborhood because they know illegal encampments just aren't enforced, and that's an issue," Hoover said.

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Neighbors say all of this creates safety problems, especially since St. Elmo Elementary is right down the street.

"We've seen people shooting up drugs, we have seen people unconscious on sidewalks, sleeping in the middle of the street," Hoover said.

Sica says he's seen open fires. He says his home was even broken into three years ago by someone from the encampment.

"I walk my two-year-old daughter to daycare this way. At least five times I've walked by a gentleman shooting up on the sidewalk and having to distract my daughter," he said.

"I have compassion for anyone who's homeless, but at the same time, there have to be boundaries, and you have to use common sense. It doesn't make sense to have literally an illegal encampment in the middle of a residential neighborhood," Hoover said.

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While there weren't any people in the camp when FOX 7 visited, Hoover and Sica expect them to come right back.

"This last one after they cleaned it up. Within a day, people were already back down there, because they'd gotten more lax with the cleanup," Sica said.

"What we would like to see happen is for these to be gated up or fenced up, these entrance points," Hoover said.

They say they've made dozens of 311 service requests and reached out to Council Members Ryan Alter and Jose Velasquez because it's between their districts.

"It's just been really difficult and when you've called 311 30 or 40 times, and you've walked by, and you're like, what do you do?" Sica said.

"They have responded, but there's no resolution and what happens is once clean up is done, which has happened maybe twice in two years, then the homeless people come right back," Hoover said.

Austin leaders respond

What they're saying:

In a statement, an Austin Homeless Strategies and Operations spokesperson says:

"Responsibility for maintaining areas along the rail line and beneath the bridge is shared between multiple entities. The train operator maintains the area within the immediate vicinity of the railroad track. The clearing of items near the bridge abutment is handled by Austin Transportation and Public Works. Austin Homeless Strategies and Operations is currently working with Transportation and Public Works and any additional partners identified to address encampments in the area. Appropriate referrals to address the present conditions will be made promptly, and the City thanks neighborhood residents for elevating this concern."

The Austin Police Department says they're only present at cleanups for enforcement of city ordinances or state laws.

Austin 311 says after a service request is submitted, it's sent to the corresponding department for investigation and resolution. They say, "If a resident believes their request was closed prematurely or without adequate resolution, they can contact Austin 3-1-1. The concern will be forwarded/escalated to the appropriate department for review."

Council members Velasquez and Alter sent the following joint statement:

"Our offices have been in contact with Austin Homeless Strategy and Operations regarding this area, and the need for continued outreach and enforcement that is compassionate and supportive to the unhoused community."

Union Pacific responds

Union Pacific says the encampment under the bridge is on city property.

They say: "Union Pacific remains vigilant in monitoring and maintaining the safety of our railroad and the communities we serve. It’s our goal to keep railroad rights of way clear and trespassers off the tracks for their safety and that of the train crew and community. We encourage residents to rapidly report any observation of illegal trespassing or camping on railroad property via http://UP.com/NotifyUP ."