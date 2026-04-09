Woman sentenced to 20 years for arson at Kyle home

article

The Brief A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for arson. The incident happened back in November 2024 She was also sentenced to 32 years for three other convictions The arson conviction and health care convictions will all run concurrently



A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for arson in Kyle.

She was also sentenced to 32 years for three other convictions, including health care fraud.

The arson conviction and health care convictions will all run concurrently.

What we know:

In March, Lawanda Moreno pleaded guilty to arson with intent to damage a habitation. She was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On Nov. 4, 2024, Moreno was accused of starting a fire at a Kyle home.

The Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office said that the fire started inside a cabinet that was between two windows in the upstairs bedroom. They concluded that the fire was caused by "the intentional introduction of an open flame to readily ignitable materials."

Dig deeper:

Moreno denied having an insurance policy for the home. However, investigators found two policies for the home were bought seven and five days before the fire.

Also, while the eviction process for the home was underway, Moreno told her property manager that she was skilled at getting free rent and threatened to damage the home if the eviction continued.

Moreno was also convicted of:

Health care fraud — $150,000-$300,000

Health care fraud — $2,500—$30,000,

Unauthorized insurance business

What they're saying:

"The Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office extends its sincere appreciation for the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by our personnel and the assisting agencies throughout this investigation," said Hays County Interim Fire Marshal Aaron Bauer. "The collaboration and coordination among these agencies were instrumental in the successful outcome of this investigation. We remain committed to working together to protect our community and ensure that incidents like this are thoroughly and responsibly addressed."