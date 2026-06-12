Midland shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 10 injured in West Texas town

The Brief An active shooting in Midland, Texas, turned into a standoff Friday morning. At least one person has been killed, and 10 others have been injured, according to Midland’s mayor. The gunman is confirmed deceased, according to officials.



A gunman in Midland who officials said killed at least one person and injured as many as 10 others is dead.

What we know:

According to Midland officials, an active shooting was reported Friday morning near the corner of Industrial Avenue and Wall Street.

KMID/KPEJ, the FOX affiliate in the West Texas town, reported that multiple shots were fired.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police vehicles are parked at the scene of a standoff in Midland, Texas, on June 12, 2026. (KOSA) From: FOX Local

Midland Mayor Lori Blong said the gunman had been contained by officers and that SWAT had been called to the scene.

City officials later posted an update on Facebook, saying the suspect was deceased.

Midland Memorial Hospital officials said the facility had received nine victims – four were in operating rooms, and five were listed as stable.

Blong said a hospital in Odessa was also treating victims.

What they're saying:

"The scene remains active and has not been cleared," officials wrote on Facebook. "Road closures in the area are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future as the investigation continues."

Officials said a family reunification center has been set up at Midland Memorial Hospital.

What we don't know:

The identity of the gunman has not yet been released.

Information about the victims has also not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.