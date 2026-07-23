Kansas woman in custody after crashing truck into other cars on Llano bridge: police

The Brief Kansas woman in custody in Llano after police pursuit Police say she crashed a truck into 3 other vehicles on a bridge while reportedly drunk She was taken to the hospital, treated and released; one other person was taken to the hospital



A Kansas woman is in custody after she crashed a truck into three other vehicles on a bridge in Llano while reportedly drunk, police say.

What we know:

Llano police say that on July 22 around 5:40 p.m., officers learned of a black Chevy pickup truck heading north on SH 16 South, towards the city. The driver, the 32-year-old Kansas woman, was believed to be drunk and had taken the truck without the owner's permission.

Police got another 911 call minutes later that the truck was entering city limits with a possibly blown out tire.

Officers encountered the truck near the intersection of Ford and Ollie streets, going over 70 mph and heading downtown.

Officers attempted to catch the truck and perform a traffic stop, but the truck continued north towards the Roy B. Inks Bridge. When it reached the bridge, the driver went into the other lane in order to pass traffic. The truck then crashed into the west side of the bridge, then into three other vehicles.

The driver was taken to a Marble Falls hospital where she was treated and then released into police custody. She was taken to the Llano County Jail on a felony warrant out of Kansas and many local felony and misdemeanor charges.

Llano police say no one else was seriously injured. One person was taken by ambulance with minor injuries and others were released at the scene.

What we don't know:

Llano police did not share the woman's name or what specific charges she is facing.