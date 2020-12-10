Actor, wrestler Tommy 'Tiny' Lister dead at 62

article

Actor and professional wrestler Tommy 'Tiny’ Lister has passed away at the age of 62.

The cause of death is currently not known but Lister was found unconscious in his Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to Lister's home in the 4100 block of Via Marina, near Marina Beach and Basin D, shortly before 3 p.m.

Lister's friends and business associates had reported that they were worried about his wellbeing because they hadn't heard from him since the night

before, Deputy Grace Medrano said.

Deputies entered his home and discovered him dead inside.

"Mr. Lister's death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner,'' Medrano said in a statement.

Lister, who was born in Compton, played Deebo in the 1995 movie “Friday” and “Next Friday”.

He also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film "The Fifth Element" and appeared in the hit movies “Zootopia” and “The Dark knight”.

City News Service contributed to this report

