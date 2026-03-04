City of Pflugerville moves to Stage 3 water restrictions due to historically low lake levels

article

The Brief The City of Pflugerville has issued Stage 3 water restrictions for customers This is due to historically low levels at Lake Pflugerville



Pflugerville Mayor Doug Weiss signed a Declaration of Disaster for a water emergency. This is due to an imminent public water supply failure.

Stage 3 emergency water restrictions have now been issued for the city.

What we know:

With the declaration, city council can now ask for aid from the state and take significant action to address the water shortage.

The declaration states that "the failure of a pipeline feeding raw water to Lake Pflugerville has resulted in declining lake elevations, which are forecasted to continue dropping."

Stage 3 water restrictions

Why you should care:

Stage 3 emergency water restrictions for all city customers began on March 4 at 5 p.m.

This means water use is limited to indoor use only. However, watering foundations are allowed as an exception.

City of Pflugerville water customers are not allowed to:

Irrigate lawns, including automatic or manual sprinkler systems or hand watering with a hose and bucket

Fill previously empty swimming pools

Wash cars at residences

Water home or business building foundations

Run ornamental fountains unless they contain fish or recirculate water

Install landscaping or grass that requires irrigation during installation

Wash sidewalks or driveways

Residential customers can use patio misters, but commercial customers cannot.

Members are also asked not to wash cars during Stage 3 restrictions. However, if you wish, you may use commercial car washes.

Lake Pflugerville and its fishing piers are closed to recreational usage, which includes boating, swimming, and fishing.

The trail and playground remain open.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The city is installing a temporary pipeline to make sure water continues to flow to the lake as it takes on more extensive repairs. Also, the city is activating other wells and working with Manville Water Supply Company to help boost the water supply from Lake Pflugerville.

These actions from the city will help slow the rate of decline in the lake level.

For more information, click here.

What they're saying:

"This declaration gives us the tools and resources we need to respond quickly and protect our community’s water supply," said Weiss. "Lake levels are at a critical point, and we must act now to ensure we can continue providing essential services."

"City staff is working around the clock to stabilize the situation, but conservation by our community is critical," said Weiss. "If we all reduce water use now, we can help protect our supply and avoid more severe impacts. Every drop counts."