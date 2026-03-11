Lake Pflugerville temporary waterline installed; water restrictions remain in place

The Brief Crews have installed a temporary waterline to refill Lake Pflugerville The temporary bypass waterline began pumping water from the Colorado River to Lake Pflugerville Pflugerville water customers still remain under Stage 3 emergency water restrictions — this could remain in place for two months



Crews have installed a temporary waterline to refill Lake Pflugerville, but emergency water restrictions could remain in place for another two months.

What we know:

The City of Pflugerville installed a 24-inch temporary bypass waterline on Tuesday, March 10 and began pumping water from the Colorado River to Lake Pflugerville on Wednesday, March 11. This restored raw water flow to the lake.

The city said the temporary bypass waterline was installed after a break in the original 30-inch raw waterline, which stopped water flow to the lake. The lake is the city's primary water source, so this break caused the lake to drop significantly.

Pflugerville water customers still remain under Stage 3 emergency water restrictions. This will remain in place until the lake level reaches a depth of 19 feet, which could take two months. As of March 11, the current lake depth is 16.52 feet.

Dig deeper:

The break in the original raw waterline happened during construction of the 42-inch secondary raw waterline, which, once complete, will help provide additional water flow to the lake, the city said.

Water should begin flowing from the secondary raw waterline by the end of June 2026.

Pflugerville Stage 3 water restrictions

What you can do:

Stage 3 emergency water restrictions for all city customers began on March 4 at 5 p.m.

This means water use is limited to indoor use only. However, watering foundations are allowed as an exception.

City of Pflugerville water customers are not allowed to:

Irrigate lawns, including automatic or manual sprinkler systems or hand watering with a hose and bucket

Fill previously empty swimming pools

Wash cars at residences

Water home or business building foundations

Run ornamental fountains unless they contain fish or recirculate water

Install landscaping or grass that requires irrigation during installation

Wash sidewalks or driveways

Residential customers can use patio misters, but commercial customers cannot.

Members are also asked not to wash cars during Stage 3 restrictions. However, if you wish, you may use commercial car washes.

Lake Pflugerville and its fishing piers are closed to recreational usage, which includes boating, swimming, and fishing.

The trail and playground remain open.