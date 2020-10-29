Adorable baby gorilla born via C-section at Boston zoo

article

It’s a boy!

The Franklin Park Zoo in Boston welcomed an adorable addition to its animal family: a baby gorilla.

The bouncing baby boy was born on October 14 weighing 6-pounds and 3 ounces.

“He’s a big baby, as gorilla infants typically weigh 3-5 pounds, and is the first male gorilla ever born at Franklin Park Zoo.”

The baby gorilla was born to Kiki, a 39-year-old western lowland gorilla. In the days leading up to the delivery, veterinarians at Zoo New England said that Kiki was diagnosed with placenta previa, a condition where the placenta lies over the entrance to the cervix, blocking the path for delivery of the baby.

“For the health of mom and baby, it was imperative to quickly diagnose Kiki’s condition and perform a C-section before she went into labor on her own. We were fortunate to quickly mobilize an amazing team with our colleagues at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine,” said Dr. Eric Baitchman, Zoo New England Vice President of Animal Health and Conservation. “This was truly a team effort, and we are relieved and happy that the surgery went smoothly and that mom and baby are both safe and healthy.”

After the delivery, the baby was cared for by Zoo staff while Kiki recovered.

“The pair were successfully reunited the following afternoon on October 15, and Kiki has been very attentive, holding the baby close.”

The Zoo says that Kiki and her baby have bonded well and continue to be closely monitored and cared for.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered in the wild.

“Zoo New England has been a longtime supporter of gorilla conservation, devoting passion, expertise and resources to the preservation of this iconic species.”