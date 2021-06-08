Adult injured in crash involving school bus in SE Travis County

An adult has been transported to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in southeast Travis County.

ATCEMS reported multiple EMS crews responded to the crash around 3:42 p.m. on Harold Green Road and FM 973. The adult was declared a trauma alert and ATCEMS says no injuries were reported on the bus.

The adult was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

No other information was available.