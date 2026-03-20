Texas leaders mourn death of Chuck Norris

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The Brief Chuck Norris, the famed martial artist and actor in films like "The Delta Force" and "Missing in Action," has died at 86. Texas leaders shared stories and memories of Norris online Friday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Norris a legend that "embodied the toughness, grit and patriotism that makes Texas supreme."



Texas leaders paid tribute to Chuck Norris, the famed martial artist and actor who died at the age of 86.

Norris was familiar to fans worldwide as the star of action films such as "The Hitman," "The Delta Force" and "The Colombian Connection." He also starred in "Missing in Action," "Firewalker" and "Sidekicks."

Chuck Norris' death sparks reaction from Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Norris a legend that "embodied the toughness, grit and patriotism that makes Texas supreme."

What they're saying:

"All of Texas mourns the passing of Chuck Norris," Abbott said on X. "He was not only a martial arts champion, action icon, and the one and only Walker, Texas Ranger. But he electrified generations of conservatives. Giving them a passion and voice to fight for the principles that make America the greatest nation on earth."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Norris was among the first people to endorse him for his 2007 Texas Senate campaign and called him a "committed Christian and a rock-solid conservative."

Patrick said Norris and his wife, Gena, had lunch with him on his birthday in 2017 and sang "Happy Birthday" to him.

"I asked Chuck to cut the cake. He did it only as Chuck Norris would," Patrick said. "Our joke was that Chuck could cut the birthday cake with a karate chop and not get icing on his hand."

Patrick said he once asked Norris what his favorite "Chuck Norris joke" was and the actor said it was: "When the boogie man goes to sleep at night, he's afraid Chuck Norris is in the closet."

"I don’t cry often, but today is an exception. I will miss him, everyone who knew him will miss him, and so will his millions of fans," Patrick said. "I love you, Chuck! Please keep Gena and the Norris Family in your prayers."

The city of Navasota, where Norris lived, called him a "valued member" of the community.

"While known worldwide for his remarkable career and accomplishments, to us, he was also a neighbor whose presence left a lasting impression," the city said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His legacy of strength, character, and service will not be forgotten."

State leaders, candidates react to Chuck Norris' death

Republican attorney general candidate Mayes Middleton called Norris a hero.

"Through acting, martial arts, and being a role model, he was respected and beloved," Middleton said. "He lived his life with faith and purpose, and will be missed. Rest in peace."

"RIP, Walker - Texas Ranger," state Rep. Daniel Alders said.

Republican state senate candidate Leah Wambsganns said Texas lost a legend.

"As the old joke goes, Chuck Norris does not go to heaven. Heaven came to him, and he opened the door," U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz said. "Rest easy, Chuck. Thank you for the beautiful memories. "

"He was a devoted family man and, above all, a man of deep faith," state Rep. Ben Bumgarner said. "Praying for peace and comfort for his family during this difficult time."

Chuck Norris' legacy

Before he would become a star in movies and on TV, Norris was wildly successful in competitive martial arts. He became a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion. He also founded his own Korean-based American hard style of karate known sometimes as Chun Kuk Do and the United Fighting Arts Federation, which has awarded more than 3,300 Chuck Norris System black belts worldwide. Black Belt magazine ultimately credited Norris in its hall of fame with holding a 10th degree black belt, the highest possible honor.

Norris made his film debut as an uncredited bodyguard in the 1968 movie "The Wrecking Crew," which included a fight with Dean Martin. He had also crossed paths with Bruce Lee in martial arts circles. Their friendship — sometimes, as sparring partners — led to an iconic faceoff in the 1972 movie "Return of the Dragon," in which Lee fights and kills Norris' character in Rome's Colosseum.

He went on to act in more than 20 movies.

It was around the time of "Dodgeball" that his toughman image became the stuff of legend, literally: "Chuck Norris Facts" went viral online with such wildly hyperbolic statements as, "Chuck Norris had a staring contest with the sun -- and won," and, "They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mt. Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard."

Norris ultimately embraced the absurdity of the meme craze, putting together "The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book," which combined his favorites with supposedly true stories and the codes he aimed to live by. He would also write books on martial arts instruction, a memoir, political takes, Civil War-era historical fiction and more.

Norris has five surviving children: stunt performers Mike and Eric with his late ex-wife Dianne Holechek, twins Dakota and Danilee with his wife Gena Norris, and Dina, the result of an early 1960s "one-night stand" revealed in his autobiography.