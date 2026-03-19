TSA airport lines: Current conditions at Austin airport

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The Brief Austin-Bergstorm International Airport continues to urge travelers to get to airport early for their flights So far today (3/18), officials say traffic has been steady



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials continue to urge travelers to arrive early for their flights.

What they're saying:

At around 8 a.m. (CT) this morning, Austin airport officials said that the airport was experiencing typical steady traffic with security screening lines remaining inside the terminal.

Officials said they expect normal lines for the rest of the day.

Travelers are still urged to arrive 2.5 hours before domestic flights and three hours before interactional flights so there's time to complete pre-security screening activities like finding parking, checking bags and returning rental cars.

The airport says it expects about 28,000 departing travelers today.

The backstory:

ABIA said 38,000 passengers flew out of the airport on Monday, March 16. It was a record-breaking volume of people.

That number meant that there were unusually long lines that went out the door.

The traffic is was due in part to SXSW and spring break and the annual festival rush is adding extra pressure for airport staff this year which is even more complicated due to a partial government shutdown.

Congress remains deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA is among more than 100,000 federal employees working without pay.

What you can do:

Make note of the checkpoints that you can use.

Check your flight status before you head to the airport.

Full details can be found on the ABIA website here.