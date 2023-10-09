Gas line break in northeast Austin, 3 families evacuated

Austin firefighters responded to a hazmat call in the 1400 block of Meadowmear Dr. after an excavator hit a 6-inch gas line Monday (10/9) morning.

Officials say three families were evacuated, and they asked people to avoid the area as Texas Gas Service and Austin Energy and first responders made their way to the scene in northeast Austin.

Austin police shut down southbound traffic on Dessau Road, as well as northbound Dessau at Whitaker Dr. while AFD shutoff the gas.

AFD says police will be reopening the northbound side shortly.

Emergency officials are still on scene monitoring levels in the area.