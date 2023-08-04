AFD puts out house fire in South Austin

Image 1 of 2 ▼ AFD says the fire started on the deck and was caused by improperly discarded rags from staining. (Austin Fire Department)

Austin firefighters put out a fire in South Austin, and were able to save the home with minimal damage, AFD says.

The fire broke out on a deck at a home in the 2100 block of Desco Drive.

Fire crews arrived just as the fire was breaching the back of the home.

AFD says their quick response and action helped stop the fire from spreading.

Officials say the fire was caused by improperly discarded rags from staining.