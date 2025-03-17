Large grass fire in East Austin under control: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - A large grass fire in East Austin is now under control, the Austin Fire Department said.
What we know:
AFD said on March 17, around 2:34 p.m., a fire was reported at 3800-4019 Lower Dr. The caller said the fire was "larger than a basketball court."
Crews said the fire was possibly about an acre in size.
Shortly later, AFD said the fire was under control.
The cause appeared to be an ember from a trash fire.
Stay informed! Download the FOX LOCAL app here.
The Source: Information from the Austin Fire Department