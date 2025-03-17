Expand / Collapse search

Large grass fire in East Austin under control: AFD

By
Published  March 17, 2025 2:58pm CDT
East Austin
The Brief

    • Large grass fire reported in East Austin
    • AFD said the fire was at 3800-4019 Lower Dr.
    • Crews said the fire is now under control

AUSTIN, Texas - A large grass fire in East Austin is now under control, the Austin Fire Department said.

What we know:

AFD said on March 17, around 2:34 p.m., a fire was reported at 3800-4019 Lower Dr. The caller said the fire was "larger than a basketball court."

Crews said the fire was possibly about an acre in size.

Shortly later, AFD said the fire was under control.

The cause appeared to be an ember from a trash fire. 

The Source: Information from the Austin Fire Department

