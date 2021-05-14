Expand / Collapse search

AFD responds to "fully ablaze" home under renovation in NW Austin

Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says that its crews responded to a house fire in Northwest Austin

(Austin Fire Department)

When fire crews arrived at the scene on Hyridge Drive, they found a home fully ablaze. The home had been under renovation and reduced to just the studs and the roof.

AFD estimates the damages at $400,000 or more.

(Austin Fire Department)

The cause remains under investigation.