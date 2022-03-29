AFD working on putting out 3 separate brush fires in north, northwest Austin

The Austin Fire Department is working on putting out several brush fires.

AFD said crews are working on brush fires in the woods at Braker and Stonelake, McCallen Pass and Canyone Ridge, and Tech Ridge and I-35.

These are all separate brush fires, AFD said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

