Expand / Collapse search

AFD working on putting out 3 separate brush fires in north, northwest Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is working on putting out several brush fires.

AFD said crews are working on brush fires in the woods at Braker and Stonelake, McCallen Pass and Canyone Ridge, and Tech Ridge and I-35.

These are all separate brush fires, AFD said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

___
MORE HEADLINES:
Texans urged to monitor weather amid extreme fire danger
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Texas, overnight storms expected

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter