AFD puts out large equipment fire in East Austin

article

The Austin Fire Department responded to a large equipment fire in East Austin on Monday.

Austin fire said on Monday, Oct. 28, around 2:30 p.m., first responders responded to the 5500 block of Sendero Hills Pkwy. Multiple callers said there was a dump truck and a possible wood chipper on fire.

Due to the fire, callers said they heard multiple explosions.

There was no immediate threat to homes or property.

About an hour later, the fire was put out. AFD said there were no injuries.

AFD is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates