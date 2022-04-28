Affidavit: Two men in masks allegedly stealing pizza, Pokemon cards led to shooting at Kissimmee Target

Before Osceola County deputies opened fire outside a Target in Kissimmee Wednesday night, deputies were called to the store to investigate a suspicious vehicle and two people who were suspected of stealing pizza and Pokémon cards inside, according to the charging affidavit.

Deputies responded to the store around 7 p.m. after someone reported two men walking into the Target wearing masks, according to the affidavit. A loss prevention officer reportedly saw the two men putting pizzas and Pokémon cards into a bag, and then walk out.

Once the men walked out of the store, deputies attempted a "takedown" of the two men, which led to the deputy-involved shooting, the documents stated. They do not, however, elaborate on what happened that led to two deputies needing to fire their weapons.

The two men, identified as Michael Gomez, 18, and Joseph Lowe, 19, were taken to the hospital. Both have been charged with petty theft, according to the charging affidavit.

Earlier Thursday, a news release from the sheriff's office said they were trying to detain four suspects. One person died at the hospital and three others were hurt, Osceola Fire Rescue said Wednesday night.

In an interview with FOX 35's Danielle Lama, when asked whether the actions of the deputies were justified, Sheriff Lopez replied, "I believe my deputies are justified in all their actions. I have the utmost – 200% trust – in everything they do based on their training and their experience." He added, "Things escalate. This is the real world."

Officials have not released the name of the person who died. A fourth person who was detained has not been named, and it's unclear what their involvement is.

The parking lot of Target was blocked off for hours late Wednesday with yellow investigative tape and more than a dozen vehicles were in the area, according to a FOX 35 crew.