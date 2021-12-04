After multiple delays, ULA launches Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral

United Launch Alliance successfully launched its Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.

The space company originally planned to complete on Saturday but discovered a leak in the rocket propellant ground storage system. A Sunday launch time was set but then also scrubbed. A third liftoff time was scheduled for Monday at 4:04 a.m. EST out of Canaveral. This was pushed once again to Tuesday at the same time.

However, about ten minutes before launch on Tuesday, ULA announced that a delay. A new launch time of 5:19 a.m. EST was announced.

ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno explained that the delay was caused by a hold for high-velocity upper-level winds.

At 5:19 a.m. EST, ULA confirmed the successful launch of the Atlas V rocket.

The rocket will reportedly carry a laser communications demonstration project into space. It will ultimately allow NASA to send and receive data from a terminal placed on the International Space Station. This is also said to be Atlas V's longest mission in history.

