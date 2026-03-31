Texas emergency teams deployed for severe storms and flash flooding threat

The Brief Governor Abbott has deployed emergency response teams, including rescue boats and medical task forces, as severe storms target North, West, and Central Texas. Through the end of the week, Texans face risks of large hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes, and increasing flash flood potential as rain moves east. Officials urge residents to monitor local forecasts, avoid driving through flooded roads, and prepare emergency kits and family communication plans.



Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources as severe thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding loom over North, West, and Central Texas.

State resources activated

The National Weather Service expects multiple rounds of severe weather to impact the state beginning Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week. Forecasters warned the storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and possible tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is also expected to shift eastward as the week progresses, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

What they're saying:

"Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to support Texans as severe storms move across our state," Abbott said in a statement. "I urge Texans to stay up to date by monitoring local forecast information, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials."

The governor also emphasized the "Turn Around, Don’t Drown" safety mantra regarding flooded roadways.

At the governor’s direction, several state agencies have been placed on standby or deployed to support local operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Swiftwater rescue boat squads and urban search and rescue teams.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game wardens, rescue boats, and helicopters with hoist capabilities.

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency medical task forces including ambulances and medics.

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel to monitor and manage road conditions.

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews to clear debris from impacted roadways.

In addition to the storm response, state officials continue to monitor wildfire conditions. Wildfire response resources previously deployed by the governor remain engaged across the state to support local fire departments.

State officials are encouraging residents to assemble emergency supply kits and review family communication plans. Drivers can check current road conditions at DriveTexas.org.