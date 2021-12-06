Aggravated robbery suspect still on the loose, 2 others arrested

article

The Austin Police Department says one suspect remains on the loose and two suspects have been arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery on November 22. The robbery happened in the 5200 block of Bogey Court around 8:16 p.m. and three suspects were identified.

41-yar-old Anthony Machado, Jr. and 26-year-old Anthony Machado III have been arrested while 39-year-old Victor Machado has not been arrested.

Photo of Anthony Machado III courtesy Austin Police Department.

APD says on December 2 that it received credible information that Victor Machado was at a home in the 2000 block of East 6th Street. A search warrant was obtained and executed, but Victor was not located.

Police say Victor is considered to be armed and dangerous.

They're asking him to peacefully surrender to law enforcement.

Photo of Anthony Machado, Jr. courtesy Austin Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

