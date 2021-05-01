AHS gives more than 100,000 pounds of pet food during pandemic

When the pandemic hit last year, the Austin Humane Society stepped up in its own way.

"We couldn't think of a better way to help than to provide pet food to people who are in need," said Katie Kennedy, Director of Communications for the Austin Humane Society.

The Austin Humane Society held its seventh drive-thru distribution event on Saturday, marking its one-year anniversary.

"It shows that it's evident that this is still a need in our community," Kennedy said.

As cars began to roll through at 9 a.m. Saturday, the line was already wrapped around the building. Those in line able to get pet food that can last them up to a month.

"It really is a way for us to keep families together in these difficult times and just take one burden off their plate," said Kennedy.

The Austin Humane Society said they have given more than 100,000 pounds of pet food away during its distribution events.

"We have served 7,500 dogs and cats, which is wonderful," Kennedy said.

And the demand still hasn't stopped. Saturday morning, less than an hour and a half in, all the dog food was gone.

"Most of our events are first-come, first-serve so you want to make sure you come and get in line early," she said. The line actually moves pretty quick."

Kennedy adding sometimes the community even shows up to help.

"We even had people dropping off food during today's event to give back," she said. "It shows you that people really want to help during these difficult times,"

Kennedy also said the help wouldn't have been possible without their partners at HEB, Petco Love, the Stahl Family Foundation, the Junior League of Austin, Fire House Animal, Austin Animal Center, and Yay Hound.

For more information on the Austin Humane Society, visit their website. For upcoming events, visit their "events" page.