AHS Pet Food Pantry event to help pet parents affected by pandemic

The Austin Humane Society will help pet parents affected by the current health crisis by distributing thousands of pounds of food at its fifth Pet Food Pantry event.

The drive-thru event is Saturday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at Austin Humane Society located at 124 W. Anderson Lane.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and those who want to attend are asked to RSVP here.

AHS says it expects hundreds of families to participate and that it plans to serve approximately 1,000 dogs and cats.

The Austin Humane Society is open by appointment only from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about AHS adoptable animals and programs, please visit www.AustinHumaneSociety.org or call 512-646-7387.