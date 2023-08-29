This airline is testing an ‘Adults Only’ zone for flights

Would you pay extra to sit in a section of an airplane where only adults are allowed?

That's what Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines is testing on certain flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao starting in November.

The "Ony Adult" zone will be located at the front of the Airbus A350-900 aircraft and consists of nine XL seats with additional legroom and 93 standard seats. Passengers must be 16 and over to sit in this section.

There will be walls and curtains separating the "Only Adult" zone from the rest of the plane, making it ideal for travelers without children and business travelers who "want to work in a quiet environment," according to a statement from the airline.

For those who want to sit away from kiddos, it of course will cost you.

The zone will cost a little under $49 for one-way travelers and about $108 for an XL seat.

"We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone, because we cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight," said Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon, in a statement. "We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise."