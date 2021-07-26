AISD creating virtual options for the fall, details to be released July 30

Austin ISD says it will be creating virtual options in the fall for kindergarten through sixth grade. the Details on the virtual options that will be available will be released Friday, July 30.

AISD is also reassuring teachers that there will be no concurrent teaching this year. Teachers who teach virtually will only teach virtually, according to the Austin Independent School District.

The virtual option is expected to be discussed at tonight’s special-called board meeting, according to a press release from the school district. You can watch tonight’s special-called board meeting on AISD.TV or Facebook.com/AustinISD starting at 5 p.m.

