AISD creating virtual options for the fall, details to be released July 30

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Central Texas Schools and COVID-19
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says it will be creating virtual options in the fall for kindergarten through sixth grade. the Details on the virtual options that will be available will be released Friday, July 30.

AISD is also reassuring teachers that there will be no concurrent teaching this year. Teachers who teach virtually will only teach virtually, according to the Austin Independent School District.

The virtual option is expected to be discussed at tonight’s special-called board meeting, according to a press release from the school district. You can watch tonight’s special-called board meeting on AISD.TV or Facebook.com/AustinISD starting at 5 p.m. 

Austin ISD 'strongly encourages' masks following Stage 4 guidelines

Austin Public Health urges people who are unvaccinated to wear masks indoors but schools can't require them due to Governor Abbott's executive order.

