AISD police arrest man who tried to enter school with two guns

A man was arrested after he attempted to get into the Austin High School with two firearms.

According to Austin ISD, a staff member noticed a suspicious man near the back of the school campus early this morning. The staff member notified Austin ISD police who responded immediately and located the individual.

Once the man was detained, officers found him to be in possession of two firearms.

The incident was contained to the area of the rear of the school and did not impact normal school operations, according to Austin ISD. However, a letter was still sent out to parents to let them know about the incident.

"I commend our staff member for reporting the incident, and I encourage all students to notify a trusted adult, campus leader, or police any time they feel unsafe, threatened, or concerned," the letter said, in part. "If you see something, say something."

This story is developing. Check back for updates

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter