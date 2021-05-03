AISD police investigating after bomb threat at Baranoff Elementary

Austin Independent School District police are investigating after a bomb threat was made at Baranoff Elementary.

Officials say a before the start of school, a staff member discovered the threat on a voicemail message and immediately alerted the school's administration who then called AISD police.

No students were in the building at the time and all staff was evacuated. Students who showed up for morning drop-off were held outside the school at a safe distance.

AISD police thoroughly searched the school and it was determined that there was no threat. Police are investigating the source of the call.

Classes are being held as normal for the rest of the day.