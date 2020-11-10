AISD rolls out rapid testing for on-campus students and staff

In about 20 minutes, Austin ISD will be able to figure out if a student or faculty has COVID-19 on any of their campuses. “This is a great step for any family that may be worried about having their student on campus,” said Eddie Villa, the AISD Communications specialist.

Beginning on Wednesday, free rapid COVID testing will be at every AISD campus. “It’s less invasive than your regular COVID test. They just do a nose swab at the front of your nose and in 15 to 20 minutes will know if that individual is positive or negative,” said Villa.

At first, the testing will only be available to students and staff who are showing symptoms the district does have plans to open it up to asymptomatic people on campus by January. “These tests administered through the state through the Department of emergency management luckily Austin ISD was one of the first school districts in line to receive these tests,” said Villa.

One thing the district wanted to make clear is this for on-campus students and staff only. “We know that some students learn better in person rather than remotely so we just wanna make sure that those who prefer to learn in person can I have that peace of mind knowing that in case of an accident that happens on campus or if somebody’s feeling sick they can easily know if it’s something to worry about,” said Villa.

To take the test, Students over the age of 18 can sign their own consent form while students younger will need parental consent. For students and staff who are learning and working virtually, the district recommends that you use the free COVID testing through Austin Public Health if you want to get tested.

