AISD speaking out about release of federal funds to school districts

The Austin Independent School District is holding a news conference to provide information and answer questions regarding the release of federal funds to school districts.

AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde is speaking at 2 p.m. (CT). It will stream live on the FOX 7 Austin website, FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel, and FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

Schools in Texas have received some federal COVID-19 relief money, but not a lot. There's almost $20 billion the state has not yet released.

Recently the school board presidents from Leander and Austin wrote in an op-ed: "If Central Texas public schools are ever going to have a chance to make up for lost time, we need the money Congress provided for local schools."

There is a concern if some of the federal money is not used soon, the state will lose it.