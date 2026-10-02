Rain, mud, and music: ACL 2026 kicks off Weekend One at Zilker Park

The Brief ACL Weekend One has started Crowds flooded in from all over the globe Instead of the usual heat, festival goers had to prepare for heavy rain, muddy grounds



After weeks of Zilker Park being fenced off for setup, the gates have officially opened for Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Heavy rainfall transformed the grounds into a mud-covered playground, but dedicated music lovers proved that wet weather could not dampen the festival spirit.

What they're saying:

For many attending, braving the wet weather was simply part of the adventure.

Crowds flooded in from across the globe, willing to put up with flight delays and soaked shoes for a weekend of live music.

"I’m from Kansas City, Missouri, so what was that, 13, 14 hours," said attendee Flannery Simmons, highlighting the long journeys fans made to reach Austin. Others traveled even farther: "I’ve got family coming from Europe."

Historically known for blistering heat and clear skies, ACL Fest brought a cloud-covered forecast that caught some off guard—prompting last-minute gear runs for rain boots and extra ponchos.

Attendee Patrick Jamison shared how his group adapted quickly: "We got ponchos—we got ponchos to share, too."

For festival veterans used to enduring Texas heatwaves, the rain was a welcome tradeoff.

"Whether you romanticize it and think about the fact that at least it’s not hot and we’re not going to get sunburnt, or you can be miserable," said Ava Guerrero. "So I think we’re all just trying to be excited about it."

Despite overcast skies and damp conditions, attendees maintained high energy throughout the day, noting that iconic sets only feel more memorable in the rain.

"It’s going to be a fever dream," one attendee said. "Like, let's say Charli XCX—if it’s pouring down rain on us, it’s not going to deter me."

By the numbers:

Over 30 artists took the stage on opening night, setting the bar for the rest of the weekend.

Festival goers can expect even more star power as the event continues, with major sets from Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, The Chainsmokers, and local Austin bands lined up across the weekend stages.